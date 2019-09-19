Company News For Sep 19, 2019
- FedEx Corporation’s FDX shares tumbled 12.9% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $3.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17
- Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND plunged 3.9% as Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) Tim Hortonscut the former’s burgers and sandwiches from its menu in most Canadian provinces
- Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. SPI soared 74.1% after the companyannounced the launch of its hemp and CBD business
- NewLink Genetics Corporation’s NLNK shares rose 2.6% after the company announced that it has received FDA acceptance and was granted priority review for V920
