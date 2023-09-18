Company News for Sep 18, 2023

Shares of General Motors Company ( GM ) fell 0.9% after almost 13,000 United Auto Workers went on strike on Friday.

Nucor Corporation’s ( NUE ) shares plunged 6.1% after the company issued weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for the third quarter owing to weaker volumes and pricing.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. ( PLNT ) plummeted 15.9% after the company said that CEO Chris Rondeau has stepped down.

Ford Motor Company’s ( F ) shares declined 0.1% after United Auto Workers started a strike on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.