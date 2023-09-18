Company News for Sep 18, 2023

- Shares of General Motors Company (GM) fell 0.9% after almost 13,000 United Auto Workers went on strike on Friday.
- Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) shares plunged 6.1% after the company issued weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for the third quarter owing to weaker volumes and pricing.
- Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) plummeted 15.9% after the company said that CEO Chris Rondeau has stepped down.
- Ford Motor Company’s (F) shares declined 0.1% after United Auto Workers started a strike on Friday.
