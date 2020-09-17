Company News for Sep 17, 2020

FedEx Corp.'s FDX shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.87, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59.

Brady Corp.'s BRC shares tumbled 6% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.53, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV surged 3.7% after giving upbeat guidance on several operational and financial metrics for rest of 2020.

Facebook Inc.'s FB shares tanked 3.3% following a report that the Federal Trade commission is in process filling an antitrust lawsuit against the tech behemoth.

