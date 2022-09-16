Company News for Sep 16, 2022

Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 2.7% on the broader tech slump.

Shares of Humana Inc. HUM jumped 8.4% following its strong earnings forecast as it became the top gainer in S&P 500.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s CTRA shares dropped 4.5% as global oil prices slid.

Adobe Inc.’s ADBE shares plummeted 16.8% after it announced that it will buy the online design startup Figma in a cash and stock deal at a valuation of $20 billion.

