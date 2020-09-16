Company News for Sep 16, 2020
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s JPM shares tumbled 3.8% after the company lowered guidance for its full-year 2020 net interest income.
- The Charles Schwab Corp.'s SCHW shares dropped 2.7% after the company said that it expected third-quarter revenue to decline from the second quarter..
- Shares of Nikola Corp. NKLA plunged 8.3% following news that the SEC is examining the allegations of short seller Hindenburg Research that accused it perpetrating an “intricate fraud”.
- Oracle Corp.'s ORCL shares surged 2.5% following news that the U.S. government is reviewing its strategic partner deal with U.S. operations of TikTok owned by China-based ByteDance.
