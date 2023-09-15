Company News for Sep 15, 2023

BRK.B ) sold off 5.5 million shares of the company. Shares of HP Inc. HPQ slumped 1.8% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. () sold off 5.5 million shares of the company.

Shares of Semtech Corporation SMTC surged 10.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares jumped 3.9% after an advisory panel of the European regulator recommended authorization of an updated Covid-19 vaccine from the company.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK gained 1.1% on real estate emerging as the biggest gainer of the day.

