Markets

Company News for Sep 15, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Oracle Corp.'s ORCL shares advanced 4.3% after the company was named as the strategic partner of the U.S. operations of Chinese entertainment apps TikTok owned by ByteDance.
  • América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V.'s AMX shares surged 8.3% following a cash-and-stock deal worth up to $6.9 billion with Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to sell its Tracfone unit.
  • Shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. WYND jumped 9.4% after the company announced that its gross VOI sales improved in August from July.
  • Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. TPX climbed 8.4% following news that the company expects 30% year-over-year increase in sales in the ensuing third quarter.

Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report

WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. (WYND): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular