Company News for Sep 15, 2020
- Oracle Corp.'s ORCL shares advanced 4.3% after the company was named as the strategic partner of the U.S. operations of Chinese entertainment apps TikTok owned by ByteDance.
- América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V.'s AMX shares surged 8.3% following a cash-and-stock deal worth up to $6.9 billion with Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to sell its Tracfone unit.
- Shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. WYND jumped 9.4% after the company announced that its gross VOI sales improved in August from July.
- Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. TPX climbed 8.4% following news that the company expects 30% year-over-year increase in sales in the ensuing third quarter.
