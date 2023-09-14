Company News for Sep 14, 2023

Shares of 3M Company MMM slumped 5.7% and became the biggest drag on the Dow Jones index, after the company warned of a slow growth environment in 2024 and gave a bleak forecast for its consumer and electronics segments for the rest of 2023.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL fell 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $836.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $842.6 million.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s AEP shares jumped 1.9%, with utilities emerging as the biggest gainers of the day.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL slid a further 1.2%, continuing to fall for a second consecutive day after unveiling new iPhone models while not increasing the price range.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.