Company News for Sep 14, 2022

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. CNM gained 2.5% after posting second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA plunged 9.5% as the semiconductor sector went down on the August CPI report.

Oracle Corporation’s ORCL shares fell 1.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company EMN plummeted 11.3% after the company cut its third-quarter earnings guidance to about $2 from the previously announced $2.46 per share.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.