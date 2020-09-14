Company News for Sep 14, 2020
- Rio Tinto Group's RIO shares surged 5% following news that its CEO and other top executives resigned after a blast destroyed historically significant Aboriginal rock shelters in Australia.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.'s ATRA shares climbed 5.1% following positive data of phase 1 clinical trial of a drug for the treatment of progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.
- Shares of Nikola Corp. NKLA plunged 14.5% after short seller Hindenburg Research accused it perpetrating an “intricate fraud” built on lies of its founder Trevor Milton, over many years.
- Shares of Laureate Education Inc. LAUR jumped 9.2% after it sold Walden University to Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE for $1.48 billion in cash.
