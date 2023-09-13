Company News for Sep 13, 2023

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 1.3%, with tech stocks sliding.

Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY jumped 11.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.52 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s MRO shares gained 3.7% as energy prices continued to soar.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL slid 1.7% after unveiling new iPhone models while not increasing the price range because of a global smartphone slump.

