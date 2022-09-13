Company News for Sep 13, 2022

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL gained 3.9% in the broader tech rally, days after announcing updates to its iPhone and Apple Watch product lines

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 3.1% as the Food and Drug Administration approved its psoriasis drug.

Twitter, Inc.’s TWTR shares fell 1.9% after the majority of its shareholders voted in favor of the social media company’s sale to Elon Musk, even as the legal battle continues.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD jumped 4.2% after the company announced that it had settled a patent case over its HIV therapies with generic drugmakers.

