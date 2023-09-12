Company News for Sep 12, 2023

Shares of Chevron Corporation CVX fell 2.1%, with oil prices coming down.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META increased 3.3%% with reports emerging that the social media giant had greenlit a new, more powerful AI system.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP shares jumped 1.5% as consumer staples became one of the biggest gainers of the day.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS and Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR added 1.2% and 3.2%, respectively, after they reached a deal regarding Disney's programming schedule.

