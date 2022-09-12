Company News for Sep 12, 2022

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. ZS surged 21.9% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $318.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.6 million.

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 3.7% as multiple analysts downgraded its rating, stating that the stock is currently fairly valued considering its growth prospects.

Tapestry, Inc.’s TPR shares rose 2.7% after the company said it expects revenues of $8 billion by fiscal 2025.

Shares of The Kroger Co. KR jumped 7.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.

