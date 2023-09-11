Company News for Sep 11, 2023

Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 1.3% after it pledged copyright protection for co-pilot users.

Shares of Vistra Corp. VST increased 2.1% on utility stocks rallying.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s MRO shares gained 2.3% as crude oil prices continued to rise.

Shares of The Kroger Co. KR advanced 3.1% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.

