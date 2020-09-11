Markets

Company News for Sep 11, 2020

  • Shares of Virtusa Corporation VRTU jumped 24.5% after Baring Private Equity Asia announced plans to acquire the company for $51.35 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK rose 8.1% after the company reported that after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approved tZERO's membership application.
  • Kaleyra, Inc.’s KLR shares surged 10.2% after the company launched verified calls services for Google. 
  • Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI surged 9.8% after the company reportedan exclusive license deal with Jeil Pharma for rights to commercialize Triferic in South Korea.

