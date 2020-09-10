Company News for Sep 10, 2020

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. SCWX rose 6.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI surged 72.9% after the company announced results from its study of Lumateperone 42mg has achieved statistically significant results in primary and key secondary endpoints.

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc AMYT soared 21.8% after the company reported positive top line results from its pivotal Phase 3 EASE trial of Filsuvez for the treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO jumped 6.9% after the company reported a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing agreement with Thermo Fisher.

