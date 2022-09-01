Stocks

Company News for Sep 1, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT surged 12.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share.
  • PVH Corp.’s PVH shares plummeted 10.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $2.13 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion.
  • Shares of HP Inc. HPQ tumbled 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $14.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.5 billion.
  • Chewy, Inc.’s CHWY shares declined 8.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $2.43 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
HP Inc. (HPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Chewy (CHWY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPQPVHCHWYCHPT

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

What Does Tesla’s Stock Split Mean for Investors?

Aug 26, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular