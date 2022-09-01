Company News for Sep 1, 2022

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT surged 12.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share.

PVH Corp.’s PVH shares plummeted 10.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $2.13 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion.

Shares of HP Inc. HPQ tumbled 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $14.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.5 billion.

Chewy, Inc.’s CHWY shares declined 8.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $2.43 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion.

