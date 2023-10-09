Company News for Oct 9, 2023

Shares of Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR ) plunged 12.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s ( LEVI ) shares gained 0.8% after the company cut its outlook for the full year and noted continued softness in the company’s wholesale channels.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company ( PXD ) jumped 10.5% on reports that Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) is nearing a deal to buy the company for $60 billion.

General Motors Company’s ( GM ) shares gained 2% after United Auto Makers said that there would be no new strikes this week as the talks with automakers is in progress.

