Markets

Company News for Oct 9, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Coty Inc. COTY jumped 12.3% after the company announced expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.
  • Eaton Vance Corp.’s EV shares surged 48.1% after Morgan Stanley announced plans to acquire the company for $7 billion.
  • Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV rose 6.5% after the company reported that Sunglider solar HAPS successfully completed its stratospheric test flight, surpassing 60,000 feet altitude and demonstrating broadband mobile broadband communication.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s JAZZ shares jumped 8% after the company announced top-line results from its Phase 3 study of Xywav Oral Solution in adult patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV): Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty Inc. (COTY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular