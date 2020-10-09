Company News for Oct 9, 2020
- Shares of Coty Inc. COTY jumped 12.3% after the company announced expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.
- Eaton Vance Corp.’s EV shares surged 48.1% after Morgan Stanley announced plans to acquire the company for $7 billion.
- Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV rose 6.5% after the company reported that Sunglider solar HAPS successfully completed its stratospheric test flight, surpassing 60,000 feet altitude and demonstrating broadband mobile broadband communication.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s JAZZ shares jumped 8% after the company announced top-line results from its Phase 3 study of Xywav Oral Solution in adult patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia.
Click to get this free report
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Eaton Vance Corporation (EV): Free Stock Analysis Report
AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Coty Inc. (COTY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss