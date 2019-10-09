Markets

Company News For Oct 9, 2019

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  •  Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ  rose 4.7% after the company announced a $1 billion shares buyback program
  • Ambarella, Inc.’s AMBA shares fell 9.5% after the company’s customer  Hangzhou Hikvision was blacklisted
  • Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA rose 7.1% as the company reported a 3% rise in September’s total traffic
  • Asure Software, Inc.’s ASUR shares tanked 23% after the company announced to sell its Workspace Management business to FM:Systems, Inc. in an asset and equity transaction valued at $120 million

Click to get this free report

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular