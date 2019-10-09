Company News For Oct 9, 2019

Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ rose 4.7% after the company announced a $1 billion shares buyback program

Ambarella, Inc.’s AMBA shares fell 9.5% after the company’s customer Hangzhou Hikvision was blacklisted

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA rose 7.1% as the company reported a 3% rise in September’s total traffic

Asure Software, Inc.’s ASUR shares tanked 23% after the company announced to sell its Workspace Management business to FM:Systems, Inc. in an asset and equity transaction valued at $120 million

