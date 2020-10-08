Markets

Company News for Oct 8, 2020

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Eli Lilly and Company’s LLY shares rose 3.4% after the company reported that it had submitted a request to FDA for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment.
  • Shares of Sunworks, Inc. SUNW surged 45% after the company said it signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects during the third quarter.
  • ReneSola Ltd’s SOL shares jumped 32.6% after the company announced a strategic partnership agreement with Vodasun to co-develop and market solar projects in Germany.
  • Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. KIN rose 8.3% after the company’s subsidiary Centaur announced the expansion of its manufacturing agreement with Vaxart for the coronavirus and other vaccine candidates.

