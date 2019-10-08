Company News For Oct 8, 2019
- Shares of General Electric Company GE lost 0.1% after the company announced plans to freeze pension plans for 20,000 US employees in order to cut debt
- Shares of General Motors Company GM dipped 0.5% after the company hit setbacks in their contract negotiations with United Auto Workers Union
- HSBC Holdings plc HSBC shares dipped 0.1% after the company announced that it was planning to cut 10,000 jobs
- Shares of DISH Network Corporation DISH gained 0.2% after the company reached an agreement with Fox Corporation FOXA to restore access to Fox local channels for Dish customers after a two-week hiatus
