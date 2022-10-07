Company News for Oct 7, 2022

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY surged 30.9% as the White House announced President Biden will pardon all marijuana possession-related federal offenses.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY jumped 4.1% as oil prices rose globally.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares slid 1.1% as reports emerged that two financers looking to fund Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter, Inc. TWTR buyout deal were no longer in conversation with him.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP shares fell 3.6% on the broader utility slump.

