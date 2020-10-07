Markets

Company News for Oct 7, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA surged 18.3% after the company reported that Phase 2 trial of mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis had achieved both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance
  • Gamida Cell Ltd.’s GMDA shares jumped 9.5% after the company announced that its Phase 3 clinical study of Omidubicel met all three of its secondary endpoints.
  • Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX rose 6.1% after the company and Pfizer reported the initiation of rolling submission to the EMA for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate BNT162b2.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited’s NAKD shares jumped 5.7% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Bendon, has entered into a settlement deal with Timothy Connell, William Gibson and Ivory Castle.

Click to get this free report

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD): Get Free Report

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular