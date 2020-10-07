Company News for Oct 7, 2020
- Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA surged 18.3% after the company reported that Phase 2 trial of mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis had achieved both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance
- Gamida Cell Ltd.’s GMDA shares jumped 9.5% after the company announced that its Phase 3 clinical study of Omidubicel met all three of its secondary endpoints.
- Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX rose 6.1% after the company and Pfizer reported the initiation of rolling submission to the EMA for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate BNT162b2.
- Naked Brand Group Limited’s NAKD shares jumped 5.7% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Bendon, has entered into a settlement deal with Timothy Connell, William Gibson and Ivory Castle.
