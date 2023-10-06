Company News for Oct 6, 2023

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG lost 2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.90 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion.

Shares of The Clorox Company CLX slid 5.2% after the company reported its expectations of a first-quarter loss.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. PEP plunged 5.2% on consumer staples becoming the hardest hit sector of the day.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.