Company News for Oct 6, 2021

PepsiCo Inc.’s PEP shares rose 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ shares were up 0.2% after the company submitted an amendment to the FDA related to the emergency authorization of a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN gained 2.7% after the company entered into a Development and Commercial Supply Agreement with Bharat Biotech for COVAXIN clinical trial materials.

Shares of SunPower Corp. SPWR fell 1.8% after the company acquired Blue Raven Solar for $165 million in cash.

