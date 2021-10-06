Stocks

Company News for Oct 6, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • PepsiCo Inc.’s PEP shares rose 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ shares were up 0.2% after the company submitted an amendment to the FDA related to the emergency authorization of a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN gained 2.7% after the company entered into a Development and Commercial Supply Agreement with Bharat Biotech for COVAXIN clinical trial materials.
  • Shares of SunPower Corp. SPWR fell 1.8% after the company acquired Blue Raven Solar for $165 million in cash.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report

SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    Weekly Performance in Stocks in a Volatile Week With Evergrande and Debt Ceiling Talk

    Sanctuary Wealth Chief Investment Officer Jeff Kilburg discusses weekly performance in stocks in what started out to be a volatile week with Evergrande and debt ceiling talk.

    Sep 24, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular