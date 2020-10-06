Company News for Oct 6, 2020
- Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 production and delivery of 139,300 vehicles compared to 90,650 vehicles in the previous quarter.
- MyoKardia, Inc.’s MYOK shares jumped 57.8% after Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a $13.1 billion in cash deal to buy Myokardia.
- Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. EIDX jumped 41.6% after the company announced it would be acquired by BridgeBio for $73.26 per share.
- GAN Limited’s GAN shares rose 12.2% after the company announced a 10-year deal to provide Wynn Resorts with internet sports betting in Michigan.
Click to get this free report
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX): Free Stock Analysis Report
GAN Limited (GAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.