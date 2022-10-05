Company News for Oct 5, 2022

Shares of Twitter, Inc. TWTR soared 22.2% after reports emerged that Elon Musk had reverted to going forward with his original offer of buying out the company.

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN surged 13.8% after it reported having increased its quarterly production by two-thirds.

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares jumped 3% as tech stocks rallied.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s CS shares jumped 12.2% as the broad-based financial stock rally helped dissipate concerns over the bank’s financial health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.