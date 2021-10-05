Company News for Oct 5, 2021
- Ford Motor Co.’s F shares increased 1.3% after the company said its U.S. sales in third-quarter 2021 improved markedly.
- General Motors Co.’s GM shares gained 1.6% after the activist hedge fund Engine No.1 decided to invest in the company.
- Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose 0.8% after the company said that it has delivered a record-high 241,300 vehicles in third-quarter 2021.
- Shares of IMAX Corp. IMAX surged 4.5% after the company said that over the weekend, it has collected $30 million thorough global box office, marking the biggest weekend collection since December 2019.
