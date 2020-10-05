Company News for Oct 5, 2020
- Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER jumped 1.6% after the company announced that it has received $500 million for Uber Freight from Greenbriar.
- Walmart Inc.’s WMT shares fell 1.8% after the company announced a deal to sell its U.K. supermarket chain Asda.
- Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY surged 9.9% after Shipt reported a partnership deal with the company to offer same-day deliveries.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s CODX shares surged 7.6% after the company announced that its Logix Smart Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Test kit will contain the newly authorized Saline Oral rinse collection.
Click to get this free report
Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bed Bath Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report
CoDiagnostics, Inc. (CODX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.