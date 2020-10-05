Markets

Company News for Oct 5, 2020

  • Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER jumped 1.6% after the company announced that it has received $500 million for Uber Freight from Greenbriar.
  • Walmart Inc.’s WMT shares fell 1.8% after the company announced a deal to sell its U.K. supermarket chain Asda.
  • Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY surged 9.9% after Shipt reported a partnership deal with the company to offer same-day deliveries.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s CODX shares surged 7.6% after the company announced that its Logix Smart Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Test kit will contain the newly authorized Saline Oral rinse collection.

