Company News for Oct 4, 2023

October 04, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT slumped 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively, after it was reported that British media regulator Ofcom will pursue an antitrust investigation into their dominance of the U.K. cloud-computing market.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL fell 1.3% on the broader tech slump.
  • Carnival Corporation & plc’s CCL stocks lost 6.6% on investors’ selling off discretionary stocks in fear of an economic slowdown.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP rose 1.4% on utilities becoming the only gaining sector of the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

