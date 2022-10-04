Company News for Oct 4, 2022

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG CS gained 2.3% after the company ensured its investors about the financial health of the itself.

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA plummeted 8.6% after thew company’s third quarter 2022 electric vehicle sales failed to meet market’s expectation.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s PTON shares jumped 7.8% after the company announced of putting bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels situated in the United States.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s LHX shares climbed 4.6% following its decision to acquire tactical data links business of ViaSat inc. VSAT

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Credit Suisse Group (CS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.