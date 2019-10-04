Company News For Oct 4, 2019

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ dropped 6.1% after the company took an $839 million markdown in the value of its investment in Canopy Growth Corporation CGC

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s BBBY shares rose 2.7% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of 34 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. PEP rose nearly 3% as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.’s CBIO shares rose 24.6% after the company reported an update on DalcA Phase 2b trial

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.