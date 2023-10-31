Company News for Oct 31, 2023

Harmonic Inc.’s ( HLIT ) shares tumbled 1.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of a break-even, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01.

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. ( JKS ) jumped 14.1% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96.

Shares of Revvity Inc. ( RVTY ) plunged 16.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.

ON Semiconductor Corp.’s ( ON ) shares plummeted 21.8% after the company guided fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.13-$1.27, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.