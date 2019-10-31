Company News for Oct 31, 2019

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 3.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $4.27 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31

Shares of Mattel, Inc. MAT jumped 13.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 26 cents surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents

Shares of Inphi Corporation IPHI rose 19.4% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.45 per share, surpassingthe Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37

