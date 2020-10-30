Company News for Oct 30, 2020
- Netflix Inc.'s NFLX shares surged 3.7% after the company declared that it will raise the cost for most of its monthly plans in the United States by one or two dollar.
- Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA climbed 8.4% after the company announced that it will report early data from a phase 3 clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine next month.
- Shares of Inphi Corp. IPHI soared 26.7% after its rival chip maker Marvell Technology Group Ltd. MRVL decided to acquire the company for a stock and cash deal valued around $10 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.'s RL shares tumbled 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,193.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,220 million.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Inphi Corporation (IPHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.