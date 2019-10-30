Company News for Oct 30, 2019

General Motors Company’ GM rose 4.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate $1.18

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX jumped 11.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents

Shares of Grubhub Inc. GRUB plunged 43.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 revenues o0f $322 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc.’s BYND shares dropped 22.2% after the company said it would need to offer more store discounts as competition is rising

