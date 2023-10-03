Company News for Oct 3, 2023

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG slumped 3.7% as crude oil prices continued to fall.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META gained 2.2%, with technology becoming the biggest gainer in the day and drove the Nasdaq index with it.

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA stocks jumped 3% after The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS added the chipmaking giant to its October “conviction list” of stock picks.

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP fell 4.5% on the utilities slump.

