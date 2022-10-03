Company News for Oct 3, 2022

Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc CCL plummeted 23.3% after it forecast a loss for the fourth quarter and a delayed return to profitability.

Shares of NIKE, Inc. NKE plunged 12.8% after it reported a 44% increase in inventories.

Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT shares fell 1.9% on the broader tech slump.

Twitter, Inc.’s TWTR shares rose 2.6% as reports emerged that Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel has attempted a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter.

