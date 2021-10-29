Company News for Oct 29, 2021

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT jumped 4.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 per share.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s SIRI shares gained 2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.08 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share.

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK surged 20.5% after the company announced third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.

Merck & Co., Inc.’s MRK shares soared 6.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

