Stocks

Company News for Oct 29, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT jumped 4.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 per share.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s SIRI shares gained 2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.08 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share.
  • Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK surged 20.5% after the company announced third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.’s MRK shares soared 6.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular