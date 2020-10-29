Company News for Oct 29, 2020
- General Electric Co.'s GE shares surged 4.6% after posting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.
- Shares of Mastercard Inc. MA tumbled 8.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.
- Shares of Sony Corp. SNE climbed 5.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc's GSK shares tanked 4% after reporting third-quarter 2020 revenues of $11.18 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.27 billion.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.