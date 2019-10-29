Markets

Company News for Oct 29, 2019

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPD shares dropped 2.4% after reporting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, missing the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $0.53.
  • HSBC Holdings plc HSBC tumbled 3.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
  • Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. CTB surged 5.4% after posting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP shares gained 0.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 1.44, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.

Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular