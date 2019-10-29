Company News for Oct 29, 2019

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPD shares dropped 2.4% after reporting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, missing the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $0.53.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC tumbled 3.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. CTB surged 5.4% after posting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP shares gained 0.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 1.44, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.

