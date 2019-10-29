Company News for Oct 29, 2019
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPD shares dropped 2.4% after reporting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, missing the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $0.53.
- HSBC Holdings plc HSBC tumbled 3.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
- Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. CTB surged 5.4% after posting third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP shares gained 0.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 1.44, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.
Click to get this free report
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.