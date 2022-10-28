Company News for Oct 28, 2022

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. MRK gained 1.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share.

Shopify Inc.’s SHOP shares rallied 17.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC declined 0.9% after it reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.89 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.09 per share.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s LUV shares gained 2.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.50 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.

