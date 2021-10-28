Stocks

Company News for Oct 28, 2021

  • Shares of The Coca-Cola Company KO gained 1.9% after it reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
  • McDonald's Corporation’s MCD shares jumped 2.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.76 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 per share.
  • Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK increased 0.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
  • International Paper Company’s IP shares fell 5.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.

