Company News For Oct 28, 2019

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares slid 1.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $4.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents

Shares of DMC Global Inc. BOOM jumped 18.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80

Shares of ResMed Inc. RMD rose 12.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 93 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.’s MLNT shares dropped 23.3% after the company announced that there will be delay in launch of Baxdela due to liquidity issue, despite FDA’s approval

