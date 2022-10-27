Company News for Oct 27, 2022

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose 4% after reports emerged that it was close to winning a deal with the U.S. government to develop vaccines against ebola and other biological threats.

Visa Inc.’s V shares gained 4.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company CNI rose 3.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 per share.

The Boeing Company’s BA shares plunged 8.8% after reporting third-quarter 2022 revenues of $15.96 billion, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.50 billion.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.