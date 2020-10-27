Company News for Oct 27, 2020
- HCA Healthcare Inc.'s HCA shares dropped 0.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69.
- Shares of SAP SE SAP plunged 23.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 revenues of $7,637 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,049 million.
- Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ tumbled 9.3% after posting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.
- Community Bank System Inc.'s CBU shares rose 2.1% after reporting third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
