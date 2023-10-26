Company News for Oct 26, 2023

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation GD jumped 7.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87.

Chubb Limited’s CB shares gained 2% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $14.1 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.2 billion.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 3.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.99 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65.

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation CMS gained 1.5%, with utilities scoring a winning session.

