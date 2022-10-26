Company News for Oct 26, 2022

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE rose 3.1% on the broader real estate rally.

HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC shares lost 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.48 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 per share.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company KO rose 2.4% after it upped its revenue and profit outlook amid rising prices and steady demand.

Discover Financial Services’ DFS shares gained 4.3% after reporting third-quarter 2022 revenues of $3.479 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,359.28 million.

